MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced that Charles Hall, longtime tuba player for Mobile's famed Excelsior Band, has died Tuesday.

Charles first joined the band in 1967.

According to the band's web site, he "is a graduate of Jackson State University majoring in Music Education. He pursued additional studies at the University of South Alabama, Springhill College and Alabama State University.

Charles is a former band director and later pursued employment in private industry.

He is a founding member of the Mobile Symphonic Pops Band, serving as tuba section leader. He has performed with the Dauphin Way Baptist Church Orchestra for several years; performed with Guy Lombardo Band. He is currently employed with Prichard Housing Authority.

Charles began his career with the Excelsior Band in 1967. After a hiatus, he returned to the band after death of the legendary E. B. Coleman."