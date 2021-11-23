MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 19-year-old suspect was arrested in West Mobile early Tuesday morning following a commercial robbery and police pursuit, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Marevelis T. Hudson was taken into custody and will be headed to Mobile County Metro Jail, police said.

The robbery took place around 3 a.m. at the Clark gas station at 3601 Moffett Road.

Police said that while officers were on their way to the robbery scene, they observed a vehicle on Moffett Road matching the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers turned around and initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle refused to stop and led police officers on a chase that ended in a wooded area off Athey Road, police said.

Three people exited the vehicle, and one of them -- Hudson -- was apprehended. The other two people were able to elude capture, police said.

The pursuit went down parts of Ziegler Boulevard, Middle Ring Court and Athey Road.