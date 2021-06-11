According to Mobile Police the Chevron on Azalea and Michael Blvd. was robbed this afternoon at gunpoint.
Mobile police tell FOX10 that the clerk stepped outside for a moment when approached by two male suspects. One of the suspects fired a shot and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspects managed to get an undisclosed amount of money from the clerk then fled on foot towards the apartment complex behind the store. Mobile police are currently looking for the suspects in the area.
