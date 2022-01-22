EIGHT MILE, Ala. – Chickasabogue Park will be closed to the public beginning Jan. 31 for infrastructure and amenity improvements.

The park in Eight Mile is expected to be closed for at least a year until construction and renovation are complete, according to Mobile County officials.

RV campground reservations are currently not being accepted. While the park is closed, residents needing a boat launch can use a nearby alternate launch is at William Brooks Park at 601 US-43 in Chickasaw.

The planned improvements are part of Mobile County Commission’s multi-year, $40 million parks improvement initiative that includes $35 million for increased public access to water. The initiative is made possible through funding generated by the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA).

Chickasabogue Park's renovations will include infrastructure work such as water, sewer and roadwork as well as construction of an events and interpretive center, playground/splash pad area, RV campground, parking areas, boat ramp, additional disc golf holes, and new restroom facilities. Once it reopens, the park will have improved amenities including its trails, basketball courts, restrooms, pavilions, RV camping sites and generally enhanced park infrastructure, county officials said.

“Due to its size, multiple uses and conservation impact, Chickasabogue Park has long been the crown jewel of Mobile County parks,” said Mobile County District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood. “The improved facilities and expanded amenities will only enhance its many uses and I look forward to its reopening.”

Chickasabogue Park, an 1,100-acre outdoor recreation facility and wildlife refuge, is less than 15 minutes from downtown Mobile. The park has about 17 miles of hiking and biking trails, a disc golf course, sports fields, a boat launch, RV campgrounds, and a beach on Chickasabogue Creek, which connects the park to Mobile Bay.