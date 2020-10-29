CHICKASAW, Ala. --According to the Department of Public Safety, the City of Chickasaw will have a curfew in place tonight due to the property damage and power outages caused by Hurricane Zeta.
This curfew will begin on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each evening until further notice.
The exceptions are for work or unforeseen emergencies.
