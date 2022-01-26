CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -- Chickasaw is searching for a new police chief.

The city attorney says that the mayor and city council failed to approve a new contract Tuesday night for current chief Brian Fillingim. He has been in the position for three years.

FOX10 News asked why the city didn’t renew the chief’s contract, but city leaders wouldn’t answer that question. That decision has some community members fuming.

“He’s never had any problems that I’m aware of with anything," said resident Joe Spinelli. "He’s just been an all-around good guy to talk he’s always been out there to help people everyone feels safer with him in charge.”

His contract is set to end on February 14. Fillingim was given the option to go on leave for the rest of his contract, which the city attorney says he took.

FOX10 News tried to reach out to Fillingim but we never heard back. We also asked to speak to the mayor and also got no response.