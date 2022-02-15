CHICKASAW Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday, Chickasaw Mayor Barry Broadhead spoke for the first time as the investigation into questionable spending by the Prichard water board continues.

Residents of Chickasaw are also served by Prichard water.

Last week, Jay Ross, an attorney who represents the Prichard water board estimated it could be as much as 1.5 million dollars.

Broadhead says he supports Chairman Russell Heidelberg for making an initial complaint to the Alabama Ethics Commission all the way back in March of 2018.

“We don’t understand why it was not addressed at that point and why it was fairly kicked down the road to this date when it was actually investigated, when four years have lapsed,” Mayor Broadhead said.

Broadhead said while it hasn’t affected day to day operations for customers, it's forced Chickasaw residents to be cautious about their monthly rates.

And speaking to them about the issue, they told FOX10 they’re not taking it lightly.

“I’m hoping that it don’t go up. But if it does, I’m not going to sit quietly. I will be saying something because that’s crazy,” Ann Jersild said.

“If you don’t stand up and say something, then it’s going to keep happening. You’re going to keep getting taken advantage of,” another resident said.

Now just like his residents, Mayor Broadhead will wait for the investigation to run its course.

“Russell Heidelberg, we wish him well through this. And we appreciate him raising the issue back four years ago, and hope that the wrongdoing will be prosecuted,” Broadhead said.