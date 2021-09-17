CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Chickasaw say they believe the shooting death of a man there last month was not a random act of violence.

They are renewing their plea to the public for assistance in moving the investigation forward.

Investigators say they think William Simmons, also known as June, knew the person or persons responsible for his death.

According to police, on Saturday, Aug. 7, at about 6:25 pm, officers responded to Garden Lane to a call reporting a person down and unresponsive.

The deceased victim, subsequently identified Simmons, was transported to the Department of Forensic Science. An autopsy determined that Simmons was shot to death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Chickasaw Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 251-380-8334. Callers can remain anonymous.