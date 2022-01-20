CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -- Chickasaw City Schools students will not be on campuses Friday because of the threat of inclement weather and a high number of COVID-related absences, the system announced Thursday.

Students in grades 2 through 12 have Chromebook assignments, and Pre-K through 1st grade student will have take-home packets.

Meals for all Chickasaw City Schools students will not be distributed on Friday.