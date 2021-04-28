SARALAND, Ala. --For their grand opening today, Chicken Salad Chick decided to treat their customers to some perks for dining there.

According to Chicken Salad Chick, the first 100 people in line got free chicken salad for a year (their first 100 guests will be guaranteed to receive 1 free large quick chick per month for 12 months but one lucky guest will be randomly selected to win 1 free large quick chick per week for 52 weeks.)

Deals going on for the rest of the week:

4/29 Free scoop on your next visit.

Their first 100 guests to purchase a chick special will receive a free scoop redeemable on their next visit.

*guests must be 16 years or older and must purchase the chick special. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

4/30 Free chick tumbler.

Their first 50 guests to purchase a chick trio will receive a free chick tumbler.

*guests must be 16 years or older and must purchase the chick trio. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

5/1 Free chick tote bag.

Their first 50 guests to purchase a chick trio will receive a free chick tote bag.

*guests must be 16 years or older and must purchase the chick trio. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

Location:

860 Industrial PKWY, suite J,

Saraland, AL 36571

Hours:

• Monday To Saturday 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

• Drive-thru: Monday To Saturday 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM