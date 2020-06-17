MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In the wake of the death of George Floyd and massive protests around the country -- police departments around the country are trying to re-connect with their communities and reassure them they're listening.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste is reaching out to local students. Chief Battiste and officers spent about four hours with 70 students from all of Mobile County's public schools and several private schools. The discussion took place at Murphy High School and is the start of a conversation they hope will be ongoing.
"So our goal is to make sure they know that they have a voice and in our community and that somebody is willing to listen to what they have to say."
It was a chance to not only talk freely, but ask questions about the Mobile Police Department's policies and procedures and build better relationships.
"I feel like it was a great experience for me personally because me being an African American in today's society it feels like there is a lot of tension between us and law enforcement. So it felt like a great opportunity to try and ease some of that tension and build trust between the two," said Jermaine Curtis, said B.C. Rain Senior.
Sarah sims/baker high school senior:
"I think it is very important because police officers are meant to protect us as a community and if teenagers are scared to talk with police officers -- or intimidated by them -- then they may not actually feel protected," said Sarah Sims, Baker High School Senior. "And I think that is a really important relationship to have between the two because it takes trust and integrity and honesty to really build that connection."
From on campus to the streets -- it's a connection the Chief Battiste hopes pays off down the road.
"When we do have a crisis... Because we will have one. It's just like when we have a hurricane season. If we don't have one this year -- we are going to have one eventually. The intent is that when we do have a crisis... Because we have created this dialogue before the crisis we can utilize the relationship that we have built to get us through the crisis," said Chief Battiste.
Chief Battiste issued each student a "challenge coin," challenging them to go out into their communities and do good things. Mayor Sandy Stimpson also stopped in to answer questions from the students.
