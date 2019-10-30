BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. --After 26 1/2 years of service, Chief Clifton F. Adams is retiring from the Bayou La Batre police department on November 1st.
According to Adams, he is looking forward to spending time with his family and traveling.
His co-workers celebrate his work and dedication, "his extended family at Bayou La Batre Police Department wish him fair winds and following seas as his next adventure begins."
