Chikesia Clemons is suing Waffle House.
Clemons' attorney's filed the complaint today in Atlanta and spoke with reporters about the civil rights lawsuit they filed.
The woman was arrested at the Waffle House in Saraland in April 2018. POlice said she threatened workers there after arguing about charges over utensils.
During the scuffle with officers, at one point her top came off exposing her breasts.
In court, Clemons was found not guilty of Disorderly conduct but guilty of Resisting Arrest.
Today, Clemon's attorney are pointing the blame on Waffle House for the incident. Attorney Benjamin Crump and Attorney Catherine Sevcenko, Senior Counsel for the National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls told reporters today that employees jumped the gun and called police before Clemons even posed a threat.
Sevcenko added this all has caused Clemons undue stress and trauma.
Attorney Benjamin Crump said, "The video evidence is undisputable when you look at how they assaulted battered, body slammed and choked this black woman, this unarmed black woman and how they disrobed her. The mental anguish of that video being seen over and over again. The fact that her family had to see that video, effected her life in every way."
Saraland Police said the officer asked Clemons to comply multiple times but she didn't and that's how the incident escalated so far.
Waffle House, Inc. released this statement Wednesday:
"We haven’t received the lawsuit and haven’t had the chance to review it yet. As we’ve said previously, we regret this incident happened at all. As anyone who has dined with us knows, we have a very diverse customer base and workforce. We have had a culture of inclusion since we opened our doors in 1955, and are very proud of the fact that our restaurants have been open to all."
Since the complaints were filed Wednesday, Waffle House will need to be formally served. Once that happens, the company will have 30 days to respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.