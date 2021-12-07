MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Following the recent number of shootings in our area, the discussion now shifts to children and how to talk about the violence around them.

Finding a solution to a growing problem. That's the job of Director Andy Wynne and the child advocacy center.

"Around 60 percent of the kids in America experience some type of violence in their lifetime. That's over half of the kids," Wynne said.

And that alarming number hits home in Mobile. Especially when it comes to violence involving guns.

Wynne said it all comes down to making sure that the child knows that they're safe even with all of violence happening around them.

"We really have to communicate with kids. It sounds simple. It sounds trite. But it really is true. Talk to the children about what they're afraid of, if they're seeing violence, and help them walk their way through it".

And as Wynne explained earlier, there is no instant fix. And it takes more than just the parent.

"Police can't do this by themselves. They need the whole community. That really is it. There's not one program that we can go or one class we can teach. That's not going to be it, but we really have to take care of these kids," Wynne said.