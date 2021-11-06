TILLMAN'S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) -- A big scare the Alabama Pecan Festival in Tillman's Corner, left a lot of people shaken up. A child was rushed to the hospital after falling off a carnival ride.

The "Super Shot" towered high above the festival. All riders were required to stand at least 42 inches tall. A buckle across the waist and over the shoulder restraints should have guaranteed everyone was secured.

However, Saturday afternoon, the unthinkable happened.

A little boy fell out, hitting the ground.

One woman witnessed the whole thing.

"When it got almost down, he fell out, and he was laying there," she said. "It's just not safe for small children, at all."

The ride soared about 100 feet into the sky. After the accident happened, bystanders were shocked.

"Oh my God, oh my God," she said. "Everybody just stood there and watched, and praying that the baby would be alright."

Immediately following the accident, the ride was shut down for the rest of the day, while everything else was business as usual.

Billy Bolton has been a coordinator of the pecan festival for 35 years. He said the child was considered big enough to ride.

"This particular ride and this person was of age and height, and that's as much as I can say now because I wasn't down here when it happened, but I did come right away, and we called 911," said Bolton.

Moving forward, he'll look into what exactly happened and ensuring it doesn't reoccur.

"We're working on it, and we're going to do whatever it takes to resolve the problem," he said.

After reaching out to the family, they told FOX 10 the child is suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, it still is not clear what height he fell from or exactly how this happened.