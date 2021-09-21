Child shot at Walmart on University Boulevard in Mobile, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a child was shot at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on University Boulevard near Moffett Road Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the store around 2 p.m. and found that the victim was no longer at the scene. According to witnesses, someone said they were taking the child to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the foot.
Mobile Police checked all of the local hospitals and found that the shooting victim had not arrived.
Police said they later learned a five-year-old arrived at University Hospital around 3:30 p.m.
Details about the child's condition have not been released.
