Child shot at Walmart on University Boulevard in Mobile, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a child was shot at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on University Boulevard near Moffett Road Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the store around 2 p.m. and found that the victim was no longer at the scene. According to witnesses, someone said they were taking the child to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the foot.

Mobile Police checked all of the local hospitals and found that the shooting victim had not arrived.

Police said they later learned a five-year-old arrived at University Hospital around 3:30 p.m.

Details about the child's condition have not been released.