MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a child was shot in the neck Monday evening on Lemon Street near Quail Street.
Officers were called to the scene around 6 p.m. where they found the young girl suffering from a life-threatening injury. She was rushed to University Hospital for treatment. Investigators have not received an update on her condition.
Details about how she was wounded have not been released.
Police put one evidence marker on the street after combing through some nearby shrubbery and debris on the road. They also interviewed witnesses.
This is at least the third child to be shot in Mobile in the past three months. The previous two were accidental.
