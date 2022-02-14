MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Mobile Police are investigating after a four-year-old boy was shot Sunday night. Police were called to Springhill Medical Center for a one shot call just before 9 pm.

The shooting actually happened a short time earlier outside the Seabreeze apartment complex off Azalea Road. One neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera says MPD was investigating when he got home from work around 9:30

“I saw police out here," said the neighbor. "They asked me questions. I didn’t even know what was going on. I just came home from work.”

Police say the child and a family friend were outside the apartment when they heard gunshots. They rushed inside the apartment and that’s when the friend realized the child had been shot in the arm. Now as Mobile Police continue to investigate, neighbors say it’s frustrating that this latest shooting involves a child.

“I don’t want no child in this situation for real because I have a child of my own," the neighbor added. "What if my daughter was in the same situation?”