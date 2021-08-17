MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Prosecutors on Tuesday alleged that a 3-year-old boy who died last week suffered weeks, if not months, of severe abuse.

The boy’s mother, Tatyana Edwards, 26, pleaded not guilty to felony murder. Her boyfriend, Abraham Hatch, pleaded not guilty to capital murder.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom denied bail for Hatch, 19, and set a $150,000 bail for Edwards. He also ordered Edwards not to have any contact with her older son, who is in the care of an aunt.

Prosecutors described ongoing abuse that they say Tyren Edwards suffered leading up to his death on Wednesday at the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

“The evidence that the state would present will show that the injuries that the victim sustained in this case took place over a significant period of time,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker told the judge.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FO\X10 News outside the courtroom that Tryen’s last weeks of life were horrific.

“This was a child that should have been full of life,” he said. “He should have had the support of his family. He should have had the support of his mother, and instead, the last few weeks of his life, he was apparently tortured and abused and killed.”

He added: “It’s just something that’s tough to understand. It’s tough to understand how this can happen to a child and how someone would do this to a child.”

Blackwood said the autopsy revealed that Tyren had suffered more than the fatal blow to the back of his head.

“We do know that he suffered over a period of time – chronic abuse, multiple states of healing for those bruises and fractures and burns,” he said.

Walker told the judge the evidence shows that Edwards also is responsible for her own son’s death.

“She was complicit in the abuse,” he said.

If convicted, Hatch faces a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole or the death penalty. Prosecutors said they have not decided whether they will seek the death penalty, but Walker said the seriousness of the charge is grounds of denying bail.

Defense attorney Jason Darley asked for one anyway.

“He’s 19 years old, no adult criminal record, not a flight risk,” he said in court.

He’s from the area.”

Outside the courtroom, Darley said he has not seen any evidence.

“We’ve not seen any allegations, other than the complaint,” he said.

Lawyer Chase Dearman, who represents Edwards, argued that his client is entitled to the lowest-possible bail -- $15,000 – because she did not have a hearing within 72 hours of her arrest. Aside from that, he said, his client is not a danger to the community or a threat to flee.

“She has no criminal record, whatsoever. … She did not run, like the co-defendant,” he said. “She cooperated with the police. She went in without a lawyer.”

Darley said his client left because of death threats and surrendered shortly have learning that an arrest warrant had been issued.

Ericka Massey, the victim’s grandmother, told FOX10 News that she was taking care of the child in July and saw no evidence of abuse.

“No scars, no anything,” said Massey, whose son is the boy’s father but not involved in the case. “I didn’t notice. I didn’t see anything until when I got to the hospital on the 8th. … He had to have those injuries that night, because I didn’t see anything. Remind you, I’m a grandmother, an old-school grandmother.”

Tatyana Edwards’ father, Terrance Ball, told FOX10 News on Monday that he saw little signs of injury but nothing that triggered alarm.

“I used to see little marks on him,” he said, adding that he attributed it to Tyren being an active 3-year-old.