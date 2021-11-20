MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the vaccine rollout for children ages 5 to 11 ramps up across the country, USA Health held their first pediatric Covid vaccine event to help children get vaccinated.

Around 60 children rolled up their sleeves at USA Health Strada Patient Care Center.

This as the FDA gave Pfizer-BioNtech's pediatric vaccine, emergency use authorization earlier this month. The greenlight gave parents the 'ok', millions across the country getting vaccinated.

We had a 10-year-old here today who was excited to get the vaccine to protect his younger sister, so that's been very encouraging to see young people are trying to take responsibility to protect others," said Holley Collins, Pediatric Nurse Practioner at USA Health.

Families, like the Mitchell's, said they were thrilled when they found out their 9-year-old son, Jonathon could finally get the vaccine.

I felt ecstatic, now we all can be vaccinated in our household without any concerns," said Crystal Mitchell, "with us being medical field, teacher, he's in school, it's best to be protected than catching something."

Their son Jonathon said the vaccine felt like any other shot he's gotten in the past, "I feel really good".

Meanwhile, many parents are still hesitant to let their young ones get the jab, Pediatric nurse practitioner Holley Collins said she hasn't seen any adverse reactions, and that the dosage is safe.

"It's not the same for the adult dose for those 12 and older and the safety data has been very positive," said Collins.

USA Health will be holding another Saturday vaccine event on Dec.11 at Strada Patient Care Center, at 1601 Center St. in Mobile.