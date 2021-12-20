CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Citronelle has a new police chief.
Mayor Jason Stringer announced Monday night that Chris McLean will lead the force. McLean previously served as police chief in Satsuma and Chickasaw. He also worked for the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
McLean will start the job on January 3.
