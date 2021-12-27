Prichard, Ala. (WALA)-- This past holiday weekend was a nightmare for one family. A loved one found dead in his Prichard home on Christmas Eve.

Quincy Kemp, 41-years-old, found shot to death, and his family urged anyone with information to come forward.

"For this to happen to my brother is just unacceptable," said Alvetia Davis Higgins, sister to Kemp.

His sisters described him as a family man and someone they always leaned on.

"Quincy...he was the life of the party,” said Latasha Abrams McCall, sister. “He didn't want you to be sad at all."

They said he was killed on Christmas Eve at his home in Prichard and shot in the face twice.

Tonight, a candlelight vigil held on his doorstep with 'In Loving Memory Quincy' posters hung on crime scene tape.

Dozens of people were in attendance, rallied behind the family.

"You see, they are here,” said Higgins, referencing the crowd behind her. “They know. Everybody out here knows Quincy would not hurt a fly.”

His sisters have many questions, and they plead for help with this investigation.

"If anybody knows anything, please, please contact Prichard police,” said McCall. “Contact one of us because we are searching. We are searching because my brother did not deserve this."

FOX 10 contacted Prichard police to get more details on the investigation.