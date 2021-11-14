MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An annual Christmas tradition kicked off Friday. Christmas Nights of Lights opened at Hank Aaron Stadium and goes through Jan. 7. Considered to be Alabama's largest synchronized light show, it features nearly two million lights synchronized to Christmas favorites. Entry is $8 per person. Children ages 4 and under get in for free. FOX10 is a proud partner for this year's show.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.