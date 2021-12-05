PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) -- The City of Prichard had folks lining the streets Saturday morning as the annual Christmas parade make its way through the city.
And it would not be a Christmas parade without good ole Santa Claus.
Residents were ready, too -- kids with bags in hand -- looking to catch some Christmas throws.
The Prichard police had an extra presence along the parade route to assist with traffic control.
