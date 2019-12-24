MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Christmas shopping rush has come to an end. It's been a busy few days for retailers across the Port City with last minute shoppers -- some of them just getting started.
"We are procrastinators... Honestly. We've been so busy and now we have everything on top of us at once. So yeah last minute shopping... For everything," said one woman.
At Academy Sports & Outdoors -- it's last minute Christmas shopping at its best.
"It still gets me every year the people that wait until the last minute to buy gifts... It's just a tradition for some families I guess. Nothing like waiting until the last minute," said James Basler, Academy.
"We're looking for Alabama jogging pants and anything dealing with that for our son," said one woman. -- But says what she's really looking forward to is, "Just relaxing ... And seeing smiles."
We found some big Christmas smiles outside of Newk's Tuesday afternoon at McGowin Park. Darnisha Matthews at a loss for words after her husband surprised her with a new SUV after lunch.
"He told me let's walk to Best Buy... So I was going to walk to Best Buy -- and he said I got your surprise. He's said that's your truck right there. I said no that's not my truck... And he said beep beep... Laughs," said Darnisha.
"She said do it again -- I said okay -- I hit the button again -- and she was just loss for words," recalled Michael Matthews.
Meanwhile, with time running out a lot of people found their way to Target -- one of the only big retailers open until 10 o'clock. Torrie Dixon was looking for a special gift for her godmother.
"Last minute.... we went to Walmart and they were closed. So we came here. It's not as hectic as I thought it would be here... It was hectic at Walmart. It was. You couldn't park anywhere," said Dixon.
From challenges in the parking lot -- to inside the store -- waiting until last minute is risky business.
"It's like stuff has been picked over. And it's like you don't just want to get anything just to get it. It's fun -- but then again it's frustrating because you can't find what you want," said one guy.
Most stores are closed for Christmas, but will reopen Thursday morning for round two -- of gift card spending and returns.
