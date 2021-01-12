MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A man arrested Tuesday on a sexual assault charge launched a three-week crime spree that spanned two states, according to Mobile’s top cop.
Police apprehended Todd Alan Overstreet, 50, in west Mobile following a massive manhunt that involved multiple agencies and K-9 units. Investigators questioned him for hours. Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told reporters that a Christmas sexual assault that Overstreet is accused of was one of many crimes he had committed in recent weeks.
“Mr. Overstreet started his crime spree back in mid-December, and it carried through until he was taken into custody earlier today,” he said.
Battiste said Overstreet has been charged with 13 different offenses, including first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, assault and breaking and entering.
Overstreet also faces sexual abuse and two counts of sodomy. Those charges stem from an incident in which police say the defendant broke into a woman’s home near Country Club Village on Christmas Day and then sexually her when she returned own.
“Those were the most egregious, most heinous of the crimes that I read to you,” Battiste said.
The chief said Overstreet may face additional charges, in addition to those that may be filed in Mississippi, where police say the defendant began his crime spree.
For his part, Overstreet denied the sexual assault. At his age, he told reporters as police escorted him to a squad car to take him to jail, “I think it would have happened by now if I was going to do something like that.”
Asked if he had anything else to say, he responded sarcastically, “Don’t do drugs.”
Police had been searching for Overstreet for days and got a tip Tuesday that he might be near Mobile Christian School on Cottage Hill Road. Officers ended up taking him into custody about 5 miles away, on Cody Road and Fifth Street.
Battiste attributed Overstreet’s capture to assistance provided by the public.
Sam Jackson, who owns the Samuel Jackson’s Mortuary, said he caught a glimpse of the arrest just outside his business.
“Well, we were just in the regular course of business, and we just seen a whole lot of commotion going on outside,” he told FOX10 News. “You know, a lot of police activity. And when we looked up, we seen a suspect that they had.”
Jackson said it was over before he and his co-workers realized what was going on.
“I mean, it’s so close to, you know, our business,” he said. “So, you know, anything could have happened. But I’m glad that they, you know, got everything resolved in a peaceful manner. … I’m just happy that he didn’t walk inside of here.”
Overstreet has an arrest record in Mobile, most recently in July on a 7-year-old warrant charging him with third-degree domestic violence. His ex-girlfriend accused him of sending threatening messages through Facebook and email over money she owed him. His trial on that charge is scheduled for next month.
For several hours Tuesday morning, police were searching the neighborhoods near Mobile Christian School on Cottage Hill Road. Jim Nonnenmacher, who lives in the Oakwood Estates subdivision, says has seen police over the past few days.
“They’ve been out here. You know, I saw them just driving through,” he said. “This is the first time I ever saw ’em in force. … They had the canines. They had the U.S. marshals. They had the police, sheriffs.”
Nonnenmacher said the police presence was reassuring.
“I was happy to see them,” he said. “They did a good job. They got him.”
Battiste said he expects Overstreet to have a bond hearing in the next day or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.