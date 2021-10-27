MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Inside the Keller Works Naturals production room, Krystn Keller is busy preparing and packaging her products, but this year she has an added stress.

“We’re already experiencing shipping issues and the holiday season hasn’t even begun yet,” she said.

The problem is only expected to get worse. The United States Postal Service and UPS are anticipating an extremely busy holiday season.

That is forcing small business owners like Keller to plan ahead.

“I’m nervous about the holiday season and I’m trying to get ahead of the game and start offering our holiday packages earlier so maybe people will start thinking about ordering earlier,” Keller said.

Halloween has not happened yet, but at the Saraland UPS store many already have Christmas on their mind.

“We have already started to get a good number of people coming in and shipping their holiday gifts,” said Kristie Robison, Owner of the Saraland UPS Store.

Part of the reason holiday shipping has started is because people are already shopping for gifts.

The reason? Supply chain issues.

People are shopping now to make sure they can get the gifts they want.

To help handle the influx, shipping companies are adding staff and equipment.

Robison says they are expecting the week of December 13th to be the busiest.

“We will probably have lines out the door, but in saying that we’re going to try and move each customer, meet each need as quickly as we can,” she said.

To help make sure packages make it in time for the holidays … businesses like Keller Works Naturals are adding an early order deadline to guarantee delivery.

“We’re doing our best to get it out there, but there’s so much pressure on the postal system right now and I think they’re doing their best too,” Keller said.

UPS Holiday Deadlines:

Ground: Dec. 15

3-Day Select: Dec. 21

2nd Day Air: Dec. 22

Next Day Air: Dec. 23

FedEx Holiday Deadlines:

FedEx Ground and Home Delivery: Dec. 15

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 21

FedEx 2Day: Dec. 22

USPS Holiday Deadlines: