MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Millions of Americans are on the move this week packing our nation’s airports including right here in Mobile.

It was just before 5 AM on Thursday, two days before Christmas, at Mobile Regional Airport, about an hour before the first flight of the day and the line for security was building.

The TSA expecting Thursday to be the busiest day to fly ahead of the Christmas holiday as many families reconnect.

“We weren’t able to go last year for obvious reasons,” said Brett Aresco.

Aresco and Susan Braden are flying to Idaho from Mobile Regional. They are two of the more than two million expected to board planes, two days before Christmas.

“We’re very nervous because we have not been flying a lot at all, especially with the variant,” Braden said.

The TSA says Wednesday, they screened nearly 2.1 million travelers. That is about 150,000 more people then on the same day in 2019 before the pandemic started. It is a strong sign travel is back despite a surge of the new COVID-19 omicron variant.

“We got our N-95 in the bag we’re getting ready to put on so hopefully we’re going to be okay,” said Jacqueline Hunter. “We pray we’re going to be for safety. I’m more worried about maybe turmoil on the plane then I am the variant.”

Despite the new variant, health officials say it is okay for fully vaccinated and boosted people to travel as long as they take precautions like wearing a mask, but you should still avoid certain festivities.

Parties that have 30, 40, 50 people in which you do not know the vaccination status of individuals,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci from the National Institutes of Health. “Those are the kind of functions in the context of COVID and particularly in the context of omicron, that you do not want to go to."

AAA estimates more than 100 million people are expected to drive to their holiday destinations this year.

While we still have a ways to go, this is shaping up to be the busiest holiday travel period of the pandemic as vaccinations give some people peace of mind.

“It’s hard because I think without the vaccines and probably without the boosters at this point we probably wouldn’t be doing this trip, but it’s nice that we can because it’s a little hard to drive to Idaho,” Aresco said.

“I think it’s more excited about being with one another then anything else about Christmas,” Hunter said.

Health officials say no matter where you travel, masks are recommended and in some places like airports and on planes even required.