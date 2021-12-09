PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – Prichard keeps the holiday spirit rolling with its annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree event Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Champion Square at Wilson Avenue and Prichard Lane. The tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 7 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature a music, fun activities, holiday vendors and a food truck. Santa Claus will also be on hand.