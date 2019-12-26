MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Christmas tree recycling drop-off sites are operating in Mobile today through Jan. 18, 2020. They are open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drop off your unwanted Christmas tree for free. All trees must be free of lights, stands and decorations.

Drop-off locations in Mobile:

Lake Drive Tricentennial Park, 2121 Lake Drive

James Seals Park, 540 Texas St.

Baumhauer-Randle Park, 1909 Duval St., Mobile

Dog River Park, 2459 Dog River Drive N.

Pinehill Recycling Center, 308 Pinehill Drive

Medal of Honor Park, 1711 Hillcrest Road

Langan Park (Municipal Park), 4901 Zeigler Blvd.

For more information email pompeya@cityofmobile.org.

Baldwin County

Drop-off locations for Christmas trees to be recycled in Baldwin County:

Bay Minette Transfer Station, 42901 Nicholsville Road, Bay Minette

Spanish Fort Volunteer Fire Department, 7580 Spanish Fort Blvd., Spanish Fort

MacBride Landfill, 14200 County Road 64, Loxley

Baldwin County Central Annex, 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale

Fairhope Satellite Courthouse, 1100 Fairhope Ave., Fairhope

Magnolia Landfill, 15140 County Road 49, Summerdale

Foley Satellite Courthouse, 201 E. Section Ave., Foley

Perdido Beach VFD, 8450 Escambia Ave., Perdido Beach

