MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Christmas tree recycling drop-off sites are operating in Mobile today through Jan. 18, 2020. They are open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drop off your unwanted Christmas tree for free. All trees must be free of lights, stands and decorations.
Drop-off locations in Mobile:
Lake Drive Tricentennial Park, 2121 Lake Drive
James Seals Park, 540 Texas St.
Baumhauer-Randle Park, 1909 Duval St., Mobile
Dog River Park, 2459 Dog River Drive N.
Pinehill Recycling Center, 308 Pinehill Drive
Medal of Honor Park, 1711 Hillcrest Road
Langan Park (Municipal Park), 4901 Zeigler Blvd.
For more information email pompeya@cityofmobile.org.
Baldwin County
Drop-off locations for Christmas trees to be recycled in Baldwin County:
Bay Minette Transfer Station, 42901 Nicholsville Road, Bay Minette
Spanish Fort Volunteer Fire Department, 7580 Spanish Fort Blvd., Spanish Fort
MacBride Landfill, 14200 County Road 64, Loxley
Baldwin County Central Annex, 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale
Fairhope Satellite Courthouse, 1100 Fairhope Ave., Fairhope
Magnolia Landfill, 15140 County Road 49, Summerdale
Foley Satellite Courthouse, 201 E. Section Ave., Foley
Perdido Beach VFD, 8450 Escambia Ave., Perdido Beach
