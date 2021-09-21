MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A pole-wielding homeless man has admitted to assaulting a postal worker a few days before Christmas, and court records show it was the culmination of a violent spree.

Christopher Daniel Andrews, 36, entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court to the charge of assaulting a federal employee. His written plea agreement details a series of other violent incidents before that Dec. 19, 2019, incident at the downtown post office.

Prosecutors have agreed to seek a sentence between the low and middle range of advisory sentencing guidelines, which a judge will determine at sentencing.

According to that document, Christopher Daniel Andrews walked toward a clerk on the loading dock at about 10 p.m. She thought he was a truck driver and asked him for his rip number, but he did not respond.

“May I help you? What is your trip number?” she asked, according to the plea document.

When Andrews did not answer, the clerk asked again, “Excuse me, what is your trip number?”

Andrews, according to the plea agreement, quickened his pace and yelled, “I told you that I was going to get you” and cursed at her.

Andrews had a long metal pole and a shorter z-shaped metal rod in one hand and a yellow hard hat in the other. As he yelled, he swung the longer metal pole at her head, narrowly missing. The clerk screamed for help, and Andrews again swung the pole at her, according to the plea agreement. She lost her balance and fell to the dock floor.

Andrews cornered her against boxes and threw the hard hat at her, hitting her elbow as she raised her hands to protect his head. The defendant then hit her twice in the leg with the smaller metal rod, according to the plea document.

Finally, two co-workers came to the clerk’s aid. The defendant struggled with one of them, jumped off the dock and then walked to the sidewalk and left.

The plea document details several other instances:

An assault at the Clark’s Exxon station on Water Street at 9 p.m. According to the document, Andrews admitted that he borrowed the store’s phone and then broke it in fit of rage, and that he assaulted a female customer in or near the restroom. As he left the store, according to the plea agreement, he shouted at the clerk that he was going to kill someone.

That was less than an hour before the post office assault.

Assault at downtown bar. According to the plea document, Andrews approached a man at Haley’s Bar at about 4:30 p.m. that same day and punched him in the head without provocation. Bystanders held him down until police arrived. Andrews had facial injuries and was taken Mobile Infirmary, but he fled shortly after the ambulance dropped him off.

At about 1:30 a.m. the following morning, according to the plea document, police responded to a “man down” call on State Street, a block or two from the post office.

That man was Andrews, who told the officer he thought he had broken his rib in a bar fight earlier in the evening, according to court records.

Later that night, according to the plea agreement, witnesses identified Andrews from the assaults at the post office and the gas station, and police learned he had outstanding warrants from the Satsuma.