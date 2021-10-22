PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police need your help solving a deadly hit and run that claimed the life of a Chunchula man.

Twenty-two-year-old Colby Dobbins was hit by an SUV Wednesday night at the I-65 Service Road and Wilson Avenue between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to police. Dobbins died at University Hospital in Mobile.

Detectives believe the vehicle was a black GMC SUV and and that it likely has some front-end damage, they said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Prichard Police.