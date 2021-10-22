PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police need your help solving a deadly hit and run that claimed the life of a Chunchula man.
Twenty-two-year-old Colby Dobbins was hit by an SUV Wednesday night at the I-65 Service Road and Wilson Avenue between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to police. Dobbins died at University Hospital in Mobile.
Detectives believe the vehicle was a black GMC SUV and and that it likely has some front-end damage, they said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Prichard Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.