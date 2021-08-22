Chunchula man killed when car loses control, runs off road and hits his lawnmower

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man who was cutting grass died Sunday when the driver of a car lost control, ran off the road, and hit the lawnmower, a firefighter tells FOX10 News.
The wreck happened on Lott Road near Chunchula Georgetown Road around 6 p.m.
Two people were in the Corvette that hit the lawnmower. The firefighter at the scene told FOX10 News that one person was ejected from the car and flown to a hospital for treatment. The other person in the car was trapped and had to be cut from the wreckage. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of the wreck.
