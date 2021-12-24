SARALAND, Ala. (WALA)-- T’was the night before Christmas and churches across the Gulf Coast sang, hugged, and lit candles, taking this Christmas Eve to remember the reason for the season.

"The reason we gather together is to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas, which is Christ’s birth, and what it means to us,” said Marriane McLain.

McLain clung to hope this Christmas, thankful to be surrounded by family after a difficult year.

"We recently lost my dad this year due to cancer, and so it's a special time for us to be together," she said.

Christmas Eve can be merry and bright for many, but for those needing uplifting this holiday season, Pastor Ed Litton of Redemption Church has a message of hope.

“People are under a lot of stress these days,” he said. “I want to encourage people that there's hope, and that hope is found in Jesus Christ."

To stream services from Redemption Church, click here.