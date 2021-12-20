MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Citing a threatened lawsuit, city officials said Monday they will not release a report on security at Ladd-Peebles Stadium ordered following the second shooting there since 2019.

The shooting in October wounded five people and prompted Mayor Sandy Stimpson to order a review by the Gulf Coast Technology Center, a multi-agency task force.

FOX10 News has ask to see the report several times. Stimpson said last month that the report was nearly complete but that he wanted Chief of Staff James Barber, a former police chief, to review it before releasing it publicly.

But spokesman Jason Johnson told FOX10 News on Monday that because of the threat of a lawsuit, “we aren’t able to release or comment on the report until that is resolved.”

Lawyer David Greene told FOX10 News last month that two of the victims in the most recent shooting intend to file a lawsuit.

That shooting occurred near the end of a game between Williamson and Vigor high schools. Police say a dispute between rival gangs sparked the violence. In the aftermath, the Mobile County school system and the company that runs the stadium blamed each other for the security lapse. The school system ultimately severed ties with Ladd.

Johnson said that Chief of Staff Barber, Police Chief Paul Prine, Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste and the company that manages Ladd will be meeting soon to discuss how best to secure the stadium moving forward.