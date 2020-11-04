The Mobile County Public School System said schools in the Citronelle feeder pattern will not reopen until Monday, November 9.
The system said power outages and other damage caused by Hurricane Zeta will not be repaired by this week.
The schools affected are:
- Citronelle High School
- Lott Middle School
- North Mobile K-8
- McDavid-Jones Elementary School
- Calcedeaver Elementary School
