CITRONELLE, ALA. (WALA)- A Citronelle High School custodian had some car trouble and his coworkers stepped up to surprise him with a Toyota Highlander.

Samuel James has been worked for CHS the past 13 years. Recently, the engine in his car blew up and he told Principal Randy Campbell, he was going to have to save up for a little while to get another one.

It just so happened CHS English teacher, Deborah Pippin and her husband had a vehicle they were itching to just give away!

Campbell said, "Was in a conversation with Mr. and Mrs. Pippin was talking about some recent purchase. They bought a couple new vehicles and they had this Highlander that they indicated they wanted to give to somebody and asked if I knew anybody. Sam was the first one in mind."

"I just can't think of somebody better, to be able to give it to and it's going to be very special to see him have it," said Pippin.

James took his to SUV for a spin and said he was grateful for the blessing when he needed it most!

James said, "I've been knowing this family for the good eight, nine years that I've been here and they've always been good to me. I'm just thankful that the Lord sent them my way to let me get this right here. And I'm blessed to have this and blessed to have them as real good friends, the Pippins."