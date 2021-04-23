A Citronelle High School teacher is accused having a sexual relationship with a student.

Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris tells FOX10 News Waylon Rowell is facing charges of misdemeanor sexual contact with a student and misdemeanor school employee distributing obscene material to a student.

Norris said the teacher was arrested Thursday and has been released on bond.

Rowell, a math teacher, has been at Citronelle High School for two years.

The police chief said Rowell was removed from the campus and put on administrative leave the morning of April 12, after an informant reported the allegations to authorities.