CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Citronelle High School teacher was killed Sunday morning in a crash on Lott Road.
Alabama State Troopers said Geoffrey Dylan Turner, 26, was driving a 2009 Toyota Tundra north on Lott Road near Gulfcrest Road when his truck went off the road and hit a tree around 8 a.m.
Turner was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. State Troopers said Turner was not using a seat belt. A passenger in the vehicle was flown to University Hospital for treatment. His name and details about his injuries were not released.
Turner was a math teacher at Citronelle High School.
In a post on Facebook, CHS Principal Randy Campbell wrote, "Mr. Turner was a valued member of the Wildcat Nation family and he will be deeply missed. Please pray for his family and for Wildcat Nation as we grieve together through this tragic event."
Campbell said local clergy, support personnel, and additional counselors will be on campus Monday morning. There will also be a school-wide assembly for students and teachers.
