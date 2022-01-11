MOBILE COUNTY, (WALA) -- A single-vehicle crash west Citronelle claimed the life of a Citronelle man on Monday.

Bruce E. Roberts, 65, was fatally injured when the 2018 Toyota 4Runner he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. Monday on Beverly Jeffries Highway about six miles west of Citronelle in Mobile County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA continue to investigate.