CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Citronelle Police arrested a man accused of killing a dog when his girlfriend left him after a fight.

Chief Tyler Norris said Ricky Mason, 51, and his girlfriend got into an argument and she left his house to find somewhere else to stay. Three dogs were left behind at the home.

Norris said the fight then continued over text messages and Mason threatened to kill a dog every day until the girlfriend returned to his house.

Norris said Mason killed the first dog and then sent a picture of the pet's lifeless body to the girlfriend.

The woman called police and officers went to Mason's home and took him into custody.

Mason was booked into jail on charges of aggravated animal cruelty and resisting arrest.

The other two dogs will be released to the girlfriend.