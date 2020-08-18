MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect entered a not guilty plea Tuesday, August 18, during his arriagnment.
Officials say 34-year-old Rolando Garza, who is charged with murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of Danny Riordan, has a preliminary hearing set for September 9.
Riordan was found dead in his home on Brown Blankinchip Road in Citronelle with 60 stab wounds to his upper torso on Wednesday, August 5.
Friends of Riordan told detectives they last had contact with him on Saturday, August 1.
Investigators said they followed tips and interviewed several people and determined that Garza killed Riordan.
Captain Paul Burch said Garza was born in Texas and lived in Colorado and has a criminal history in both places.
Garza appeared before a judge earlier this month where he was denied bond.
As Garza was led to jail, he said that his girlfriend was coerced into telling detectives that he was responsible for the stabbing.
"They just pressured my woman into saying what they wanted her to say," Garza said.
