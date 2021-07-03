CITRONELLE, Ala. --On Saturday July 3, Citronelle Police attempted to stop a black Honda Fit vehicle stolen out of Mobile.

According to police, the vehicle stopped and the pictured suspect fled on foot into a wooded area near Sand Ridge Rd and Hwy 45.

If you know the identity of or the whereabouts of this subject please contact Citronelle Police Department 251-866-5527 or 251-866-0221