Citronelle Police seize 40 pounds of marijuana in bust

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Citronelle seized 40 pounds of high-grade marijuana in bust Monday afternoon.
Investigators said they found the pot with Shajuan French of Mt. Vernon. It has an estimated street value of $120,000 .
Citronelle Police said French is a known drug trafficker and has been arrested at least four times in the past for running marijuana and cocaine.
French is charged with attempted murder, trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude police, and other traffic violations.
Officers from CPD were joined by the SBI Narcotics Task Force and a Satsuma K9 officer in the sting. No officers were injured.
