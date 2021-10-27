CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA)- Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Zeta. The strong winds from the category three hurricane caused damage to homes and trees all across the city.

“Just seeing the pain and suffering of the community," said Mayor Jason Stringer. "That’s something that’s very hard to, you know, just to sit there and see people struggle and go through a hard time.”

Citronelle was without power for nine days after Zeta damaged over 150 power poles. A year later, there are still reminders of Zeta around town this home on Rogers Lane needed to be rebuilt after a tree fell through the roof. Most houses have already been repaired which is a lot of progress from a year ago.

“I remember the devastation here in Citronelle," said Steiner. "It looked like a warzone.”

Tim Steiner was here during the clean-up efforts. He’s been through his fair share of hurricanes and says it never gets easier.

“I’ve lived on the coast all my life and been through Hurricane Camille on up through all the devastating storms like Fredrick," said Steiner. "It’s tough to see I hope I never see another one as long as I live.”

The damage and destruction will be remembered for some time, but so will the way the community supported each other through the tragedy.

“Even the night of the storm, we had people come out that brought their own tractors and chainsaw out to help us clear roads," said Stringer.

“We all get together and work for the same goal to help each other out. It’s just a beautiful sight," said Steiner.