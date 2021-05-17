CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested a Citronelle teenager on Monday after they said she made threats on social media.
Kiera Skanes, 18, faces a charge of making a terrorist threat.
Investigators received reports of the threat Sunday night and had extra patrols at all of the schools in Citronelle on Monday morning.
Citronelle's police chief Mobile's Cybercrimes Technology Task Force helped to identify Skanes around 8 a.m. and she was arrested by 10 a.m.
