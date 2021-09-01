CITRONELLE, ALA. (WALA)- Citronelle Police Chief John "Tyler" Norris stepped down after almost three years with the department.

He sent FOX10 News' Shelby Myers this statement:

“I can confirm that I have officially resigned my position as the Chief of Citronelle. This has not been an easy decision but one that was inevitable, due to deteriorating relationships between myself and the city officials. I have decided to go a different direction and I feel that decision is the best for all involved.

I have enjoyed serving the people of Citronelle and working to make it a better and safer city.

When I was hired I set a goal to run the drug dealers and criminals out of Citronelle and I think we accomplished a lot during my time as chief.

I also set a top priority goal to re-establish a connection with the community and its citizens, to show compassion and love and, to give back when you can. I believe we accomplished that goal as well, and I leave with a foundation built for the future to continue to build on.

Prior to being hired the Citronelle police department was not a respected police department and we changed that. The only ones who might not appreciate the department now are those people who have either been arrested or the politicians who would rather focus on flower beds instead of supporting the police department.

I look forward to spending more time with my family and wish the people of Citronelle all the best in the future . God Bless you all.”