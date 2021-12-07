MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- The Mobile City Council approved an extra $160,000 for Ladd-Peebles Stadium. That’s in addition to the $200,000 that the city gives Ladd each year. It’s a much-needed boost for the stadium which has taken a hit since the October 15th shooting.

“Ladd has suffered some unkind words in the last few months, and we need to rectify that,” said Joe Mishkin.

Since the shooting, the Ladd board and the Mishkin Group which manages Ladd has been looking for help to market events and change the perception of the stadium. Today’s vote helped with part of that goal.

"The money we're approving today is for public relations and advertising for the events," said Councilmember Gina Gregory. "Not to put a positive spin on Ladd stadium itself."

While the extra marketing money can’t help change how people view the stadium, the added funds are a step in the right direction.

“The money that you’re going to help them with will again help market these events and bring people to town,” said Mobile Sports Authority Executive Director Danny Corte.

“I think this is a good leg up for you guys to get you going, to get events going out there, but it doesn’t resolve all the issues," said Councilmember Ben Reynolds. "We have to get creative with how we fill that stadium up.”

As for the stadium’s perception, council members encouraged a partnership with Visit Mobile, and added that it will take everyone to attract more people to Ladd.

“It’s up to us to provide the correct narrative so that other communities and organizations want to be here," said Councilmember William Carroll.