Mobile City Council members are getting behind bringing red light cameras to intersections.

But state lawmakers will have to get involved, first.

FOX10 news spoke with drivers who say on one end this could help cut down on accidents, as so many people constantly run red lights.

On the other end some drivers felt it would be an invasion of privacy.

Councilwoman and Vice-President Gina Gregory says there's an understood rule in Mobile when it comes to red lights.

"One thing that I think you learn when you live in the city of Mobile is when the light turns green, you don't go," Gregory said.

Before anything can happen state legislators must approve it first.

And then the city can choose how to move forward if it's approved.

Councilman Scott Jones shared that he's personally seen people run red lights too often, and it could be a danger to drivers.

"Folks that blatantly violate the law and run red lights and put other people's lives in danger," Jones said. "We are trying to find a solution to that problem and this is a start."

In a 6-1 vote, Councilman Ben Reynolds was the only no vote.

"I will not support this," Reynolds said. "This is a thin edge in the wedge getting into our system to allow for something that I believe is not necessary at this point."

Kevin Ramsey who lives in Mobile says he likes the idea of red-light cameras.

He says it could help promote safer driving.

"I think they're making us you know more accountable as far as how we drive," Ramsey said. "And whether it's a big city or a small city. But I go on the side of safety of it at the end of the day."

According to reports in other cities council members say the technology has been successful.

But Councilman Reynolds felt they would be swapping one problem for another.

"While you're trading t-bones, you're just picking them up in rear-end collisions. What did we solve?" Reynolds asked.

The issue of privacy is another concern some drivers have.

Paul Ott who also lives in Mobile says if it's used for the wrong reasons he wouldn't support it.

"If it's invasion of privacy I'm not for it," Ott said. "If they can take pictures of moving down your car, and see what's going on in the car, zoom in, things like that, then they're seeing more than they need to."

No immediate action was taken Tuesday other than council members agreeing to introduce this to state legislators.

Then they said they would move forward on how to regulate it if it's approved.