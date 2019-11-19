MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With a 4-3 vote, the Mobile City Council stopped short of approving a proposed annexation plan.
A supermajority of five votes was needed to approve the plan.
Voting against the proposal were council members Levon Manzie, Fredrick D. Richardson Jr. and C.J. Small.
Supporting the plan were council members John C. Williams, Joel Daves, Bess Rich and Gina Gregory.
The Mobile City Council met at Mobile Government Plaza to vote on an annexation plan that would have seen three areas west of the city brought within the city limits.
The areas that were under consideration for annexation were west of Schillinger Road, areas along Airport Boulevard past Snow Road and the King's Brand area along Bear Fork Road.
The annexation plan was supported by Mayor Sandy Stimpson's administration.
The administration has said annexing those areas would have added about 13,000 people to the city's population, bringing it past 200,000.
